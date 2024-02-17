With Recent Snowfall, Police Respond to Hundreds of Crashes

INDIANAPOLIS — With all of the snow Friday contributing to some dangerous road conditions, police officers around the state were called to help with hundreds of crashes.

As of early Friday evening, Indy Metro Police alone had learned of 206 crashes and 48 “vehicle slide offs.” IMPD Tweeted a message, encouraging drivers to slow down and be patient.

ALERT-The roads are slick! IMPD has 206 reported crashes and 48 reported vehicle slide offs some 3PM. Drivers are encouraged to: Slow down Give yourself time Give yourself distance Be patient#trafficalert pic.twitter.com/YfO4sh8WEq — IMPD (@IMPDnews) February 16, 2024

State Police released an update Saturday morning, in which they noted that officers recently responded to 363 crashes and 190 calls for help from drivers whose cars were stuck or disabled.

ISP officers in the Indianapolis area responded to more than 130 crashes in the span of 18 hours, one of which ultimately killed a person. They also responded to 27 calls for help.

Most of the crashes occurred after 3 p.m., as conditions worsened, and Hoosiers drove to their homes for the weekend.

The crash count is now 111 since 3pm on Indianapolis area interstates. Please Slow Down https://t.co/LlZ6Cgzif5 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 16, 2024

