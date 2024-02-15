Former Sixth Man of the Year Eddie Johnson On Tyrese Haliburton, More!

On Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, 17-year NBA veteran, former Pacer and NBA Sixth Man of the Year Eddie Johnson joined the show as the leadup to the NBA All-Star Game continued!

During his conversation with John, Eddie spoke about what he has seen from Pacers All-Star and face of the franchise Tyrese Haliburton.

“He’s fundamentally sound, meaning that he puts himself in the right position to make the right pass. Whether he’s got to take an extra dribble to the right or left, whether he gives a ball fake, all those things that you’re taught in high school, and a lot of these guys have forgotten it but he’s held onto it, and now he’s using it to his advantage and he’s embarrassing people with his fine play. He’s throwing up 15 assists and not getting one turnover. Do you know how difficult that is? Those are things that I’m impressed with more than anything past the scoring. I just think he’s a tremendous young player…he’s fun to watch. He’s a guy after my own heart, cause he talks a lot of smack, and I love it.”

Eddie also talked about Myles Turner, his play this season and his career in Indianapolis.

“Myles Turner is playing an excellent brand of basketball, he’s using his big body to set screens, put himself in the way, and in putting himself in the way he’s getting high-percentage shots, probably the most high-percentage shots he’s gotten in his career so far. And look, I understand. When you’re a professional everything’s not going to go smoothly, and I know he dealt with a few years where he was always mentioned in trade rumors. That’s okay, that’s part of it, and I really respect his professionalism through it all. I didn’t hear much chatter back from him at all, and then ultimately the Pacers rewarded him in season. You don’t see that much, you don’t see a player being rewarded in-season. To me, it just said a lot about his character and his leadership on that team.”

