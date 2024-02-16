Reggie Miller Has His Son Talk To The Media At NBA All-Star Weekend In Indianapolis

Reggie Miller Has His Son Talk To The Media
Throughout All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis the media and the NBA themselves have been great at giving Reggie Miller his moments.
Reggie Miller played 18 seasons in Indianapolis and is a trusted spokesperson to any Indianapolis faithful. Yes, he deserves a statue here.
At Reggie’s press conference art the Hilton on Friday at 2PM Reggie redirected the spotlight to his son, Ryker, and had him take the podium.
Below are some questions that were asked along with Ryker’ answers. Full video below.
What is the best advice you have received from your dad?
Ryker responded with, “Just putting in the work.”
He was then asked, Who is a better shooter you, Steph, or your dad?
Ryker responded with, “My dad. I go on Youtube sometimes but like, it’s incredible, because like every video I watch, he makes the shot.”
Ryker also mentioned how special of a moment he had when Steph Curry when he pointed at him after hitting a big shot in an NBA game around Christmas.
