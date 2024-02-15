Study Names Indiana as Least Solar-Friendly State

STATEWIDE — It may seem like more people are investing in clean energy for their homes, but a recent study shows that Indiana is actually the least solar-friendly state in the country.
According to ConsumerAffairs, solar panel installations in the Hoosier state actually decreased by 67% last year, compared to other states that saw a record increase.
The organization notes that state leaders do not heavily incentivize homeowners to use solar energy.
Using factors such as recent state electricity prices, installation costs, and solar policies, ConsumerAffairs determined that Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Alabama also find themselves at the bottom of the list.
Meanwhile, Hawaii, Nevada, Delaware, Arizona, and California are at the top of the list.
Learn more about this study here.
