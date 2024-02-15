Duke Energy Giving $200,000 in Grants to Indiana Communities

STATEWIDE — Local police officers, fire stations, and emergency services across the state of Indiana will be receiving part of a $200,000 grant from Duke Energy to assist with public safety responses during severe weather situations.

The money will go to a variety of response factors such as preparation, planning, equipment, and training.

The press release announcing the grant states that these local emergency agencies are critical in giving Duke Energy the information, resources, and support needed to restore power to its customers.

A list of how much money and what is will be used for can be found below:

Bartholomew County EMA

$8,000 to purchase new water rescue equipment, including a new motor for an airboat



Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office

$5,000 to support public safety measures and preparations ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024

Brown County EMA

$5,500 to help equip a Brown County EMA emergency operations center with computers, monitors, software and other electrical components

Cass County EMA

$4,000 to sponsor a hazardous materials technician certification course

City of Brazil Fire Department

$7,500 to support the department’s efforts to promote its “Free Smoke Detector Program”

City of Clinton Fire Department

$7,000 to support the department’s water rescue unit with the purchase of a sonar unit, anchors, throw bags and medical items

City of Delphi Police Department

$6,500 to support the purchase of a vehicle that can access trails and other confined areas in emergencies

City of Greencastle Fire Department

$7,500 to support emergency preparedness and training

Clark County EMA

$2,750 to purchase a rescue boat that can be used during water rescue emergencies

Crawford County EMA

$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents

Fayette County EMA

$10,000 to purchase portable, two-way radios and firefighter breathing apparatus

Floyd County EMA

$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents

Fountain County EMA

$2,205 to purchase safety cones that can be used to block restricted areas

Franklin County EMA

$10,000 to fund new equipment and training, including an unmanned aerial vehicle with thermal and infrared technology, water rescue equipment, and mass sheltering items such as cots and personal care kits

Fulton County EMA

$5,000 to conduct a hazardous materials tabletop exercise

Gibson County EMA

$11,000 to provide education and training for first responders

Hamilton County EMA

$10,000 to enhance community outreach and preparedness education

Harrison County EMA

$2,750 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle that can be deployed in planning and response operations

Huntington County EMA

$5,000 to purchase various supplies and equipment, including uniforms

Jefferson County EMA

$2,799 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle

Jennings County EMA

$5,000 to equip the department’s disaster response vehicle with a thermal imaging camera and provide weather alert radios to local residents

Knox County EMA

$11,000 to purchase cots and amenities for displaced residents during emergencies

Lawrence County EMA

$5,500 to purchase a generator that can provide back-up power to a Lawrence County EMA facility in an emergency

Monroe County EMA

$5,500 to provide weather radios to local residents

Montgomery County Emergency Response Team

$6,785 to support the purchase of a small, enclosed trailer equipped with thermal blankets, cooling towels, an electric kettle, instant hot packs, an electric heater and other supplies that support firefighter rehabilitation

Orange County EMA

$5,500 to provide weather radios to local residents

Scott County EMA

$2,750 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle

Switzerland County EMA

$9,000 to purchase firefighter equipment

Tippecanoe County Surveyor’s Office

$6,510 to purchase rescue helmets

Town of Avon Police Department

$22,000 to equip patrol vehicles with AEDs

Town of Cambridge City Fire Department

$3,500 to purchase new firefighter boots

Town of Converse Volunteer Fire Company

$10,000 to purchase a thermal imaging camera

Town of Dunreith Fire Department

$4,000 to purchase new firefighter boots

Washington County EMA

$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents

Duke Energy Indiana is the largest supplier of electricity in the Indiana area. The provide roughly 890,000 Hoosiers with about 6,300 megawatts of electricity.

The post Duke Energy Giving $200,000 in Grants to Indiana Communities appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

