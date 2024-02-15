Duke Energy Giving $200,000 in Grants to Indiana Communities

STATEWIDE — Local police officers, fire stations, and emergency services across the state of Indiana will be receiving part of a $200,000 grant from Duke Energy to assist with public safety responses during severe weather situations.
The money will go to a variety of response factors such as preparation, planning, equipment, and training.
The press release announcing the grant states that these local emergency agencies are critical in giving Duke Energy the information, resources, and support needed to restore power to its customers.
A list of how much money and what is will be used for can be found below:
Bartholomew County EMA
$8,000 to purchase new water rescue equipment, including a new motor for an airboat
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office
$5,000 to support public safety measures and preparations ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024
Brown County EMA
$5,500 to help equip a Brown County EMA emergency operations center with computers, monitors, software and other electrical components
Cass County EMA
$4,000 to sponsor a hazardous materials technician certification course
City of Brazil Fire Department
$7,500 to support the department’s efforts to promote its “Free Smoke Detector Program”
City of Clinton Fire Department
$7,000 to support the department’s water rescue unit with the purchase of a sonar unit, anchors, throw bags and medical items
City of Delphi Police Department
$6,500 to support the purchase of a vehicle that can access trails and other confined areas in emergencies
City of Greencastle Fire Department
$7,500 to support emergency preparedness and training
Clark County EMA
$2,750 to purchase a rescue boat that can be used during water rescue emergencies
Crawford County EMA
$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents
Fayette County EMA
$10,000 to purchase portable, two-way radios and firefighter breathing apparatus
Floyd County EMA
$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents
Fountain County EMA
$2,205 to purchase safety cones that can be used to block restricted areas
Franklin County EMA
$10,000 to fund new equipment and training, including an unmanned aerial vehicle with thermal and infrared technology, water rescue equipment, and mass sheltering items such as cots and personal care kits
Fulton County EMA
$5,000 to conduct a hazardous materials tabletop exercise
Gibson County EMA
$11,000 to provide education and training for first responders
Hamilton County EMA
$10,000 to enhance community outreach and preparedness education
Harrison County EMA
$2,750 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle that can be deployed in planning and response operations
Huntington County EMA
$5,000 to purchase various supplies and equipment, including uniforms
Jefferson County EMA
$2,799 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle
Jennings County EMA
$5,000 to equip the department’s disaster response vehicle with a thermal imaging camera and provide weather alert radios to local residents
Knox County EMA
$11,000 to purchase cots and amenities for displaced residents during emergencies
Lawrence County EMA
$5,500 to purchase a generator that can provide back-up power to a Lawrence County EMA facility in an emergency
Monroe County EMA
$5,500 to provide weather radios to local residents
Montgomery County Emergency Response Team
$6,785 to support the purchase of a small, enclosed trailer equipped with thermal blankets, cooling towels, an electric kettle, instant hot packs, an electric heater and other supplies that support firefighter rehabilitation
Orange County EMA
$5,500 to provide weather radios to local residents
Scott County EMA
$2,750 to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle
Switzerland County EMA
$9,000 to purchase firefighter equipment
Tippecanoe County Surveyor’s Office
$6,510 to purchase rescue helmets
Town of Avon Police Department
$22,000 to equip patrol vehicles with AEDs
Town of Cambridge City Fire Department
$3,500 to purchase new firefighter boots
Town of Converse Volunteer Fire Company
$10,000 to purchase a thermal imaging camera
Town of Dunreith Fire Department
$4,000 to purchase new firefighter boots
Washington County EMA
$2,750 to provide weather radios to local residents
Duke Energy Indiana is the largest supplier of electricity in the Indiana area. The provide roughly 890,000 Hoosiers with about 6,300 megawatts of electricity.
The post Duke Energy Giving $200,000 in Grants to Indiana Communities appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
