INDOT Says I-69 Is Moving Towards the Finish Line

INDIANAPOLIS-The I-69 Finish Line Project is almost to the finish line. It’s supposed to be done by the end of 2024.

Construction has progressed northward since work began in Martinsville in 2019, with completion of mainline pavement up to Southport Road in Marion County. For this year, construction workers will continue work along the entire 26-mile corridor, with activity concentrated on the future I-69/I-465 interchange on the southwest side of Indianapolis, I-69 mainline paving north of Southport Road, westbound travel lanes on I-465 between I-65 and I-70 and reconstruction of the I-465 WB bridges over the White River and Harding Street.

The remainder of I-69 north of State Road 144 will receive interstate designation when the entire corridor opens to traffic later this year.

“We are excited to see the culmination of years of planning and hard work coming to fruition as we approach the finish line in 2024,” said I-69 Finish Line Corridor Project Manager Sarah Rubin. “It will be a big year for our construction teams and we are confident that they are up to the challenge.”

In 2023, there was the start of construction at the I-69/I-465 interchange, opening the Smith Valley Road interchange and permanent ramps at Southport Road. Crews also removed the last of 14 traffic signals along SR 37 at Fairview Road, creating free-flow conditions from Evansville to just south of I-465 in Indianapolis.

Additionally, I-465 traffic was shifted to new eastbound pavement and new eastbound bridges were built over Harding Street and the White River. Up to 7,000 workers were active along the corridor during peak construction activity last year, amounting to more than 500,000 hours worked.

