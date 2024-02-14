South Dakota Suspect Found in Indiana

DECATUR, Ind. – A man wanted for a homicide in South Dakota has been arrested in Decatur, Indiana.
Police say they arrested 53-year-old Gregory Landers Wednesday, after Officer Eric Mitchel saw his car in a Walmart parking lot.
Landers was then taken to the Adams County Detention Center. He has not been charged with any crimes in the Hoosier state.
Decatur Police have not provided any additional information about the South Dakota homicide. But, they do not believe there is any remaining threat to the public.
