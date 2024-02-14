De La Soul & More Remember Dave On The 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

It’s been one year since the world lost Dave aka Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul. His bandmates celebrated him on the anniversary of his passing.

The late great Trugoy the Dove, born Dave Dave Jolicoeur met his ancestors Feb. 12, 2023. This year, his friends and family remembered him on social media.

Posdnuos wrote a touching message on his Instagram account about his former partner in rhyme. “I feel conflicted posting this on this date…Dave disliked when people were publicly remembered on the day they were lost….” he revealed. “The day they transitioned but I’m sure he also respected how people chose to remember those they love and have lost. So on this day I will stand alongside all the people who cherish him as well as kept @wearedelasoul in their prayers but to be clear I miss him in the physical everyday, rep for him everyday & will talk to someone about him everyday.”

The same day the “Rock Co.Kane Flow” rapper shared some never before seen footage of the two MC’s laying down some vocals in a home studio. The official De La Soul Instagram page also sourced sound bytes from his peers and collaborators in an effort to show the world how special Dave was as a person.

Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest paid his respect to him saying, “My favorite memory with Dave is all of them; from playing Ruthless to pass the coodies. My favorite verse of his or song should I say ‘Itzsoweezee (Hot).’ Common also explained how the group changed his life when he first heard “Plug Tunin’.” He reminisced on how the legendary trio took Common to London for the first time. “A couple of ladies liked me in the crowd, and I was liking the ladies. And that’s when Dave gave me this name – Enrique,” he laughed.

Trugoy revealed he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure back in 2017. The cause of his death has never been shared publicly.

