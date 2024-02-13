Abby & Libby: Seven Years Later

DELPHI, Ind. — Today marks the seven-year anniversary of the day Abigail Williams and Liberty German lost their lives.
In a post on X, Liberty’s sister Kelsi, a graduate of Purdue University who now advocates for victims of violent crime, said “As the next couple of days pass, please share these faces. They’re the ones we want to see.”
The girls’ bodies were found one day later, February 14th, a short distance away from the Monon High Bridge.
The case went cold for several years, until the October 2022 arrest of Richard Allen.
Allen is supposed to be in court October 15th for a trial seven years in the making.
There’s a “Remembering Abby & Libby” food drive set for this Saturday and Sunday at Delphi Methodist Church, 1796 US-421. You can drop off foods, pet food or supplies from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the church or donate to your local pantry in memory of the girls.
