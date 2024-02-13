Missing

Children

— The National Center for& Exploitedsays they need help finding a missing child from Indianapolis.

Chrishawn Henderson is 13 years old and has been missing since February 2, 2024, from Indianapolis. Chrishawn is described as 4’9″, weighs 86 lbs., and has green eyes with brown hair.

He is believed to be in the Indianapolis area.

The post Investigators Need Help Finding Missing Indianapolis Boy appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Investigators Need Help Finding Missing Indianapolis Boy was originally published on wibc.com