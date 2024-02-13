JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A school bus crash in southern Indiana Tuesday morning left the driver and three students injured.
Police say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the 5300 block of Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville. The driver along with the three students sustained injuries from the crash and received medical treatment.
Investigators believe it was a single-car crash involving a Greater Clark County School district bus.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and there is no indication the bus driver was impaired.
The post 3 Students, Bus Driver, Hurt in School Bus Crash in Southern Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
3 Students, Bus Driver, Hurt in School Bus Crash in Southern Indiana was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Drake Trends After In Leaked Nude Video Goes Viral
-
Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!
-
NBA Announces Entertainment Lineup for All-Star Weekend 2024
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024