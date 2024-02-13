Prayers to Lakewood: Shooter at Celebrity Pastor Joel Osteen’s Texas Megachurch Identified

The suspect in the unfortunate Lakewood Church shooting Sunday (Feb. 11th) afternoon has now been identified by authorities as 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno.

Authorities claim that Moreno had a history of mental illness (including being placed under emergency detention in 2016), went by both male and female aliases and previously took medicine for schizophrenia (APNews.com).

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

She reportedly entered the church shortly before 2 p.m. wearing a trench coat and backpack and opened fire. She was shot and killed by two off-duty security guards of the church, after injuring two individuals—one being Moreno’s 7-year-old son who was critically injured from a gunshot wound during the shooting.

See: Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In an official statement roughly one day after the shooting, Pastors Joel Osteen and Victoria Osteen (in part) wrote:

“Dear Beloved Lakewood Church & Iglesia Family,

We write to you with a heavy heart, deeply saddened by the events that unfolded within our church and community yesterday. We are grieving with you over this tragedy. May the healing hands of God even now begin to touch the lives of everyone involved and provide comfort for those in need… even in the midst of such an act of darkness, I am inspired by the strength and resilience of our church family and those serving in our church. I also want to express my profound gratitude for the swift response of our security and law enforcement teams…Remember that evil may cast a temporary shadow but it will never extinguish the light of God’s amazing love. In moments of uncertainty and pain, it is our faith that sustains us, guiding us and illuminating the path toward healing and hope. Together, as a united church family, God will cause us to rise…”

Click here for the Osteen’s full statement

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Related: 10 Power Messages From Joel Osteen For Spiritual Growth

Related: Plumber Finds Cash, Checks Hidden In Wall Of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Years After $600K Burglary

Related: Missed The Show? Check Out The Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Podcast

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Prayers to Lakewood: Shooter at Celebrity Pastor Joel Osteen’s Texas Megachurch Identified was originally published on getuperica.com