Indiana Teacher Faces Felony, Contract Terminated

ALLEN COUNTY, IND — During a school board meeting on Monday evening, the Northwest Allen County School board unanimously decided to terminate Punam Bali’s teaching contract. This decision follows allegations that Bali, a former teacher at Carroll Middle School, slapped a student on January 10.

According to court documents from Allen Superior Court, here’s what happened: A student accidentally spilled water and cleaned it up with a sponge. Bali said that when the student gave her the sponge, it accidentally hit her on the chin. But witnesses said that in front of several classmates, Bali slapped the student across the left side of their face.

Wayne Barker, Superintendent for Northwest Allen County Schools, addressed the issue at a school board meeting on Monday night

“Following this recommendation to cancel Miss Bali’s teaching contract, due process procedures allow a teacher five days to request a conference with the superintendent,” said Wayne Barker, Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent. “On January 20, Miss Bali requested a conference to meet with me; the meeting took place on January 23, during which time statements and evidence were reviewed and clarifying questions were asked.”

Barker stated that after carefully considering the case facts, he recommended canceling Bali’s contract on January 26. He explained that according to the due process procedures, a teacher has five days to request a conference with the board, but Bali did not make any such request.

As a result of this incident, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department charged Bali with a Level 5 felony count of battery. She is currently scheduled to appear in Allen County court on March 5th.

