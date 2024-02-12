Zink Distributing Company to Purchase Greenfield Beverage

INDIANAPOLIS — Zink Distributing Company, LLC announced on Monday that they have acquired Greenfield Beverage Company in Greenfield, Indiana.

Zink Distributing has been headquartered in Indianapolis since opening in 2001. They are the largest distributor of Anheuser-Busch brands in the state. Including beers like Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch Light, Michealob Ultra, and Stella Artois.

This purchase expands Zink Distributing’s reach into Hancock, Rush, and Fayette counties which were previously under the Greenfield Beverage Banner.

“We are extremely pleased to grow our family business as we acquire additional territory in the Anheuser-Busch network from a fellow distributor we highly respect,” said Jim Zink, Jr., president of Zink Distributing Company. “We are excited to serve our new customers and are confident they will continue to receive excellent service and high-quality products.”

Zink Distributing employs around 180 people. Their press release states that they anticipate hiring many of the Greenfield Beverage employees while their operation moves to the Zink headquarters in Indianapolis. The deal is expected to close on February 16th.

