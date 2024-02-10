Most Popular Super Bowl Treats

Listen Live
Published on February 10, 2024

STATEWIDE — This Super Bowl weekend, you may be looking forward to gathering with friends and family to eat junk food and watch the big game.

A recent study by JeffBet shows that staples like pizza, chili, and buffalo chicken dip are some of the most popular game-day foods in Indiana. Deviled eggs, guacamole, and chicken wings are also fan favorites.

Some – perhaps surprising – snacks that have been trending nationwide on Google include jambalaya, bruschetta, and quesadillas.

A spokesperson for JeffBet says, “From classic finger foods to hearty snacks, it’s evident that people across the country have a wide array of culinary choices when it comes to enjoying the big game.”

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

