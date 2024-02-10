Overcome Heartbreak With ‘DUMPlings’

STATEWIDE — If your heart is breaking this Valentine’s Day, one restaurant chain is inviting you to comfort the pain with some free “DUMPlings.”
P.F. Chang’s will be offering six free dumplings to select customers through February 21st, otherwise known as National Break Up Day. You will qualify for the appetizer if you share a recent breakup text with the chain.
If you plan to take advantage of the deal, send a text message to 855-697-6181, with your breakup proof and “CHANGSDUMPLINGS.”
Of course, you do not have to be glumly facing the holiday to enjoy some Chinese takeout. But, as the restaurant chain notes on its website, “Your heartbreak is at least worth a free appetizer.”
You can find P.F. Chang’s locations on West Maryland Street and Keystone Crossing in Indianapolis. Find the location closest to you here.
