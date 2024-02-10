‘Bob Marley: One Love’: Director Reindaldo Marcus Green On Rita Marley’s Influence, On Bob Marley, “I Didn’t Know How Instrumental She Was In His Life”

Biopics are a great tool to bring iconic figures’ stories to the big screen and also teach us new things about them we never knew before. Bob Marley: One Love director Reinaldo Marcus Green reveals while making his film about the legendary Reggae artist that he learned about the singer’s wife, Rita Marley.

Reinaldo Marcus Green has a knack for making biopics; he was the man behind the lens for King Richard, the story about Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams, brilliantly played by Will Smith, earning him his first Academy Award, and also turning out to a very eventful night for him and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In that film, we also learned that the Williams sisters’ mother, Oracene Price (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), was very much instrumental in the development of the dynamic tennis-playing sister and had to check her husband from time to time as he enacted a 78-page manifesto.

In Green’s latest biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, we not only learn about Bob Marley, his music, the attempts on his life, and how he became a beacon for peace but also how Rita Marley helped mold him into the man the world loved.

Green Didn’t Know Rita Marley Introduced Bob Marley To Rastafarism

Yes, we know about the music, the assassination attempts on his life, and the defiance to still step on the stage and sing in his native land of Jamaica stuck in the middle of deadly political conflict; the movie does a fantastic job of revisiting those moments.

But what stands out more is Bob Marley’s relationship with his wife, Rita Marley, who served as a producer on the film. Speaking with CassiusLife’s Men’s Lifestyle and Pop Culture Writer Bernard “Beanz” Smalls, Green revealed Rita Marley’s influence on Bob Marley was a revelation to him.

“I didn’t know how instrumental Rita was in his life. It just was not something that was not well known. And yeah, I think that was revelatory for me,” Green begins. “I didn’t know that she was the one that brought him to Rastafarianism, that was new. The single most important thing in all of Bob’s music is the moment that he found his spiritual calling; it’s what drove his music, his message; Rita brought him to that. That’s important. It’s important for us to know that,” he adds.

Bob Marley’s Work Ethic Amazed Green

Green also revealed that learning about Bob Marley’s work ethic was something he marveled at while making the film.

He continued, “And then just his work ethic, man. Green said. “My man didn’t sleep. He just rested. Music didn’t just fall out of the sky. This guy worked at it. Everything he put in his body, everything he put in his diet, well, even though they don’t diet in Rastafarianism, they live it. So he lived a life of practice. He was like a disciple, the way he went after it relentlessly. And he used his time here on earth, however short-lived, to give us this gift, man. And so, yeah, I didn’t know that about him, and that was something I wanted to bring to light.”

Green Loved Filming The Intimate Moments Between Bob & Rita Marley

The film brilliantly recaptures moments from Bob Marley’s life, like his epic performances, but it was the intimate moments that Green loved capturing the most.

“I think it was the more intimate moments that I found so tender between the two of them. I felt like I had a private view into their life. The crowd stuff is great, and the performance stuff is wonderful, but it was the bedroom stuff, it was the conversation, ” Green said. “Two actors going toe to toe, having a real conversation. I felt like I was there, a fly on the wall, and I lost myself. I was watching Bob and Rita and it was special. Yeah, kudos to them, man. They’re brilliant actors, brilliant talent, who did the homework and gave us so much to root for.” Bob Marley: One Love arrives in theaters on Feb.14. Watch the interview with Reinaldo Marcus Green above.

‘Bob Marley: One Love’: Director Reindaldo Marcus Green On Rita Marley’s Influence, On Bob Marley, “I Didn’t Know How Instrumental She Was In His Life” was originally published on cassiuslife.com