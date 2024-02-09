INDIANAPOLIS – You probably remember Jefferson Shreve as the businessman who recently ran against incumbent Joe Hogsett in the Indianapolis mayoral race.
Well, Shreve is now setting his sights on a different political position: a seat in Congress.
He is hoping to secure the seat for Indiana’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Representative Greg Pence, who currently holds the seat, recently announced that this term would be his last.
The upcoming primary should be held May 7th.
The post Shreve Sets Sights on Congressional Seat appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Shreve Sets Sights on Congressional Seat was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Rajon Rondo Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges In Indiana
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Drake Trends After In Leaked Nude Video Goes Viral
-
Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!
-
NBA Announces Entertainment Lineup for All-Star Weekend 2024
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Malia Obama Makes Her Big Screen Director Debut At Sundance In Goddess Braids