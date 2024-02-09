Detroit Pistons Team With Royce Da 5’9″ To Release J. Dilla Capsule Collection

Fans of the Detroit Pistons may be upset at the season they’re having and the trades they made yesterday, but at least the franchise will be giving Hip-Hop heads something to look forward to when they celebrate the legacy of legendary Hip-Hop producer and Detroit native, J. Dilla.

The team announced via a press release shared with HipHopWired that on March 13, the team will be releasing a capsule collection celebrating the life of the renowned music producer. With the help of fellow Detroit native, Royce Da 5’9″, the curated pieces will serve as a reminder of the impact that Dilla had not only on the rap game, but the city of Detroit as well.

Per the press release:

The collection was designed in partnership with Detroit-based rap star Royce 5’9”, who served as art director on the project. Royce and Dilla worked on several records together prior to Dilla’s passing, including “Let’s Grow.” According to Royce, this project serves to carry on Dilla’s legacy and complete their “unfinished business.”

“Dilla’s enduring legacy is a treasure that must be safeguarded at any expense,” said Royce. “It is a great honor to be responsible for curating his likeness in this exclusive merchandise drop entrusted to me by his estate and the Pistons. This campaign holds major significance not just for myself but also for the city of Detroit and the hip-hop community as a whole.”

Each piece in the capsule will pay homage to J. Dilla, his work, and his non-traditional style. Product images and details will be unveiled leading up to 313 Day, when the capsule drops and the Pistons will host the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena.

The capsule collection will be available March 13 on the Pistons 313 Shop and will no doubt become must-have attire for the hardcore J. Dilla and Detroit Piston fans out there. We’re already eyeing that jersey, and we’re not even Pistons fans.

Check out J. Dilla’s daughters talk about his legacy on the team’s IG page below, and let us know if you’ll be copping a piece when the collection officially drops next month.

