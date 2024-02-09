Following Intense Bidding War, Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan’s Secret Vampire Period Thriller Lands At Warner Bros.

The dynamic Hollywood duo Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s next film has found a home.

Warner Bros. beat out Universal and Sony for the rights to Ryan Coogler’s next project starring his longtime collaborator Michael B. Jordan.

Variety broke the news about the bidding war for the untitled project, which will mark the fifth film that Coogler and Jordan have worked together on.

The details around the film are a secret, but according to reports, it will be a vampire film that will allegedly take place during the Jim Crow era and have anime vibes.

For those that don’t know, Michael B. Jordan is a massive fan of anime, and if you saw Creed III, the boxing film’s scenes featuring Jordan and Jonathan Majors are full of homages to his favorite anime shows.

A report from The Hollywood Reporter details the great lengths Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan went to keep their movie a secret.

“Deta” ls are being kept hush-hush, but according to sources, the project has been described as a period thriller (some have said it takes place in the Jim Crow-era South) involving the undead. Some sources have said it also contains anime influences — Jordan is known to be a massive fan — but it is unclear how those influences are weaved into the project.”

Coogler and Jordan are becoming the black Scorsese and DiCaprio.

Jordan starred in Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed film debut, Fruitvale Station, before starring in other films directed by Coogler, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Creed.

Coogler will reportedly begin production on the secret film this summer.

We can’t wait to see what this film is all about.

