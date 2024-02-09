INDIANAPOLIS —Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is sending 50 Hoosier Guardsmen to the southern border to support the Texas National Guard on its security mission.
The post Indiana Governor Holcomb Deploys Guardsmen to Southern Border appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Indiana Governor Holcomb Deploys Guardsmen to Southern Border was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Rajon Rondo Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges In Indiana
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Drake Trends After In Leaked Nude Video Goes Viral
-
Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!
-
NBA Announces Entertainment Lineup for All-Star Weekend 2024
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Malia Obama Makes Her Big Screen Director Debut At Sundance In Goddess Braids