Indiana Governor Holcomb Deploys Guardsmen to Southern Border

INDIANAPOLIS —Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is sending 50 Hoosier Guardsmen to the southern border to support the Texas National Guard on its security mission.

“These soldiers will begin mobilizing for the mission immediately and will arrive in Texas in mid-March,” Holcomb posted on X.

The Guardsmen will spend one week at Camp Atterbury for training before deploying for Texas for 10 months. They are supposed to arrive in mid-March. Camp Atterbury is west of Edinburgh.

Border towns in Texas and Arizona, facing immense challenges, have declared states of emergency.

“Federal negligence enforcing immigration law and the failure to secure our country’s border jeopardizes national and economic security, affecting every state, including Indiana. We’ve worked too hard in Indiana attacking the drug epidemic for more Hoosier lives to be put at risk by a constant supply of killer drugs spilled over an open U.S. border. The only way to resolve this is to stop the historically high flow of illegal immigrants crossing the border,” said Holcomb.

