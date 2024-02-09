INDIANAPOLIS– NTT INDYCAR Series trading cards are back!

The speed of INDYCAR is represented in a new Trading Card Set from Parkside Cards. It Features classic trading cards of the biggest stars and future legends of the sport. 2024 is the first of a 3-year deal with the collectibles company…

A base set of 162 cards plus special redemption opportunities for signed memorabilia and a one-of-a-kind 20-24 Indy 500 autographed helmet.

Cards will be available for purchase on site at races, in retail card stores next month.

Pre-Order Now for your slice of INDYCAR history, online at parksidecards.com.

The post INDYCAR Trading Cards Are Back for 2024. appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

INDYCAR Trading Cards Are Back for 2024. was originally published on wibc.com