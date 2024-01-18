Danny Lopez, Vice President of External Relations and Corporate Communications joins Tony Katz and the Morning News to talk about the big event coming in February. The All-Star game was originally scheduled for 2021 but was delayed until 2024 because of the pandemic. But it was a blessing in disguise that the event was pushed back 3 years because of the additional planning that has entailed. 125,000 to 150,000 are expected to converge into downtown Indianapolis for the weekend. Danny says to not fear the crowds, the city and the police have planned for the event, and it should be safe for all.
NBA All-Star 2024 Schedule of Events | NBA.com
Want to volunteer?
NBA All-Star 2024 | Indianapolis | Indiana Pacers
Listen to the full discussion here:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
The post NBA All-Star Weekend is going to be a Party appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
NBA All-Star Weekend is going to be a Party was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cash Blast!
-
Rajon Rondo Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges In Indiana
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Drake Trends After In Leaked Nude Video Goes Viral
-
Suge Knight Says Snoop Dogg’s Wife is Going on Exotic Excursions with Other Men!
-
NBA Announces Entertainment Lineup for All-Star Weekend 2024
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024