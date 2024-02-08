Franklin Man Injured When Car Hits Pole, Tree

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin man is in the hospital with multiple injuries after his car hit a utility pole and a tree Thursday morning.

Officers say 32-year-old Cody Morris was driving along County Road 800 East, near County Road 650 South, when he crashed. They believe he had drifted lanes before going off the road entirely.

When his car finally stopped, it was on its side. Morris was trapped until the Edinburgh Fire Department arrived and managed to remove him from the wreckage.

He was then flown to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with head and leg injuries. An update on his condition has not yet been provided.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash.

