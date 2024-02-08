Delphi Suspect’s Transfer Request Denied, Next Hearing Moved

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — The next hearing in the Delphi murders case has been moved, and the defense just had a significant request denied.

In a series of decisions filed Thursday, Special Judge Fran Gull declined suspect Richard Allen’s request to be moved from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. His legal team had claimed similar “prisoner-of-war” like conditions at Wabash Valley as compared to the Westville Correctional Facility.

That original move was granted, but this latest request will not move forward.

Attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi have continued to argue Allen is being mistreated and his mental and emotional state will continue to worsen, which could affect the case moving forward.

Judge Gull has also decided to move the February 12th hearing to March 18th.

This next hearing was supposed to decided if Baldwin and Rozzi would be held in contempt of court.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland was also hoping to add more charges to Allen’s case. McLeland wants to add two counts of kidnapping and two counts of murder while kidnapping to Richard Allen’s original felony murder charges.

The defense recently filed a motion to have all charges against Allen dismissed on grounds that law enforcement deleted evidence that would have proven his innocence. Baldwin and Rozzi requested a hearing to present their evidence.

The March 18th hearing will take place in Allen County. Richard Allen will be in attendance.

