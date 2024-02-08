Woman Arrested for Vandalizing Parked Cars

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been arrested after police say she vandalized more than 50 cars in the Washington Street Parking Garage last week.

State Police questioned 34-year-old Denise Honorio Wednesday afternoon, after an officer recognized her from photos taken at the parking garage. The images appear to show a young woman spray-painting the sides of parked cars.

Honorio was soon arrested. After searching through her items, officers claim they also found a driver’s license that had been stolen last Friday.

The woman is now facing felony charges of Robbery, Battery with Moderate Injury, and Vandalism. Official charges will be filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

If you know anything about this, please call Indiana State Capitol Police at 317-899-8577, or contact Crime Stoppers.

