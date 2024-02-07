Arrest Made in I-465 Road Rage Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS–Police have arrested a man they believe was responsible for a road rage incident on I-465 northbound near Washington Street on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

The call came in around 6 pm.

“Fortunately, we had troopers in the area to intercept the person that we believe is responsible for that,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.

They have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Javier Johnson of Indianapolis. They believe he fired multiple shots with a handgun.

“Based on the information that we had available to us, it was determined that he was a prohibited person under state law to carry a firearm,” said Perrine.

Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu that they say Johnson was driving on Post Road near 25th street. That’s where they took Johnson into custody at the Marion County Jail. He’s facing preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person.

“We’re very fortunate that we had enough information from witnesses to get us in position and get this person stopped before they hurt someone,” said Perrine.

Formal charges will be determined by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Perrine says he’s seeing a lot of disturbing behavior by selfish, angry drivers.

“They are affected by another in driver in some way. Whether they think that driver is going too slow, maybe they accidentally cut them off, or someone is tailgating. We’re seeing these incidents go immediately to violence and it’s just dangerous,” said Perrine.

You can hear the full interview with Perrine below.

