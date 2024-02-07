Decades In The Making: Eve’s ‘WHO’S THAT GIRL?: A Memoir’ Will Be Released This Fall

Grammy award winning artist Eve announced her memoir, WHO’S THAT GIRL?: A Memoir, will be released this Fall. It follows the star’s history-making journey as a rapper, actor, mother, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Read more about the announcement inside.

Today (Feb. 7), Hanover Square Press announced they will publish multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning, Emmy-nominated rapper, singer/songwriter, actor, mother, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Eve’s memoir this year. World rights were acquired by Hanover Square Press Editorial Director Peter Joseph from Robert Guinsler at Sterling Lord Literistic.

The memoir will chronicle her journey so far, including some of her most prolific moments. In 1999, Eve Jihan Cooper made history with her solo debut album Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, reaching number one on the Billboard 200 and making her the third female rapper to ever obtain that position.

She later made history again as the first recipient ever of the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for her Platinum single “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” with Gwen Stefani. Following up with three chart-topping albums that made unrivaled waves in the world of hip-hop and music, as well as trailblazing moments in TV, film and fashion, Eve now looks back on her groundbreaking career as a multi-hyphenate icon.

The memoir will explore her West Philadelphia upbringing and how she navigated the city and eventually the world so seamlessly. Eve incorporates that unbridled ambition into every bar that she writes and every stage or set that she steps foot on. With a gritty realness that speaks to her style, she shares her experiences going from the Mill Creek Projects to Hollywood.

The memoir will discuss:

Her entry as “Eve of Destruction” into a male-dominated hip-hop industry.

Her most memorable moments as the First Lady of renowned hip-hop collective Ruff Ryders.

The perils of being a woman in hip-hop, including behind the scenes tales of interacting with some of the most infamous hip-hop artists and executives.

Her struggles with her personal relationships (including a widely publicized romance) as part of the growing pains of her success.

The deeper stories behind her prolific albums that were never told until now.

The internal battle with her music, her label, and herself leading up to her independently released Lip Lock.

Her achievements (and challenges) as a pioneering female rapper in fashion, film, and television.

Her journey into motherhood, following her fertility obstacles on the road to pregnancy.

This fearless, empowering, and inspirational memoir from hip-hop sensation Eve explores her rise to stardom as a female MC, her legacy on pop culture and music, and her incredible yet enduring struggle balancing her personal life with her professional one.

“I’m excited for people to get to know me on a deeper level,” Eve shares in a statement. “This story is decades in the making.”

WHO’S THAT GIRL? is written in collaboration with Kathy Landoli, the critically acclaimed Hip Hop journalist and author of God Save the Queens: The Essential History of Women in Hip-Hop, Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah, and Lil’ Kim’s forthcoming The Queen Bee.

Eve’s memoir, WHO’S THAT GIRL?: A Memoir , will be released September 17, 2024.

