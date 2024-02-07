Atlanta Rapper Loui Exclusive Interview With Micah Dixon

Loui Exclusive Interview With Micah Dixon

Loui, the next rap superstar from Atlanta sat down virtually with Z1079’s Micah Dixon on Wednesday. The two discussed a lot, including upcoming music, his recent collab with NLE Choppa, and fatherhood.

“Do you like being a dad?”, Micah asked during the interview.

“It’s a blessing. It saved my life,” Loui replied.

The Shake Dat rapper is a viral sensation on TikTok, and with big plans in 2024 is looking to keep that momentum going.

Also, during the conversation, Micah asked if Loui would share who he was pulling for in the viral Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj beef. His answer was honest and probably a smart move for the young MC!

Loui Bio:

Loui was born Sincere Goodson in Atlanta’s College Park neighborhood. Home to rap legends Ludacris and 2 Chainz, College Park also claims some of the country’s highest crime and murder rates. Gang activity and home robberies were everyday dangers, but Loui’s parents and uncle did their best to shelter him. He inherited his father’s athleticism and affinity for basketball, spending his childhood crossing over opponents and sinking shots on local courts. For a time, the playground prodigy became the hope of the neighborhood, the one poised to make the NBA, collect millions, and return to write checks. When Loui’s uncle gifted him a Louis Vuitton bag, peers quickly traded the name Sincere for the nickname that’s stuck ever since: Loui.

