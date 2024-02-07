Police Seeking Assistance in Interstate 65 Pedestrian Fatality

LEBANON, IND — Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. The accident caused the highway to shut down for several hours on Wednesday morning. The highway has now been reopened.

Detective Justin Fuston says that the accident reconstruction team is investigating the incident to gather more information.

“They will reconstruct everything that took place using the different tools and training they have,” said Fuston. They will rebuild what took place this morning to the best of their ability.”

According to the Lebanon Police Department, they received a call about a possible incident where someone had been hit by a vehicle on Interstate 65 near mile marker 139.5. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man lying dead in the road.

“We’ve got an individual who sounds like he was on foot and may have been struck by a vehicle,” added Fuston. We are unsure if it was one vehicle or multiple vehicles at this time.”

The Lebanon Police Department requests anyone with information to contact them at 765-482-8836.

