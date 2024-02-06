Killer Mike Makes Statement On Grammys Sweep & Arrest

Killer Mike should be solely basking in the glow of making a perfect sweep of the categories he was nominated in at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. However, the Atlanta rapper and public figure was arrested at the venue where the Grammys were held. He has since addressed the incident while focusing on his new trophy haul.

Killer Mike, 48, notched the Best Rap Album award for his sixth studio album MICHAEL, and the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance trophies for the track “Scientists & Engineers” with André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane.

Shortly after winning the awards, Killer Mike was seen in video footage being hauled off by officers on the scene with the LAPD stating the arrest resulted from an altercation at the Crypto.com Arena.

By way of Hip-Hop N More, the artist born Michael Render issued a statement and urged his supporters to continue running up MICHAEL despite the setback.

“I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK. I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to ‘Michael,’ and keep going after your dreams,” a portion of the statement reads.

A longer statement of gratitude for the Grammy wins by Killer Mike can be viewed below.

