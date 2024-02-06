IMPD Arrests 18 and 16-Year-Old for Roles in Multiple Armed Robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old and 16-year-old suspected of a series of armed robberies at multiple grocery stores and gas stations were arrested Thursday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made the announcement Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of South Emerson Avenue on Thursday on a report of an armed robbery. Officers subsequently identified the two suspects, as well as their vehicle.

18-year-old Noe Ulloa-Juavez and a 16-year-old boy were taken to custody without incident, police say.

During a search of Ulloa-Juavez’s home, police recovered “multiple” pieces from a series of eight robberies, spanning back to Dec. 22.

Dec. 22: Shell Gas Station, 2705 Bloyd Ave.

Dec. 28: Valero Gas Station, 2801 Massachusetts Ave.

Jan. 13: GetGo BP Gas Station, 6279 W. 38th St.

Jan. 13: Shell Gas Station, 2705 Bloyd Ave.

Jan. 19: La Campos 3, 2845 E. Michigan St.

Jan. 29: Carnicera Mexican Grocery Store, 1035 S. Keystone Ave.

Feb. 1: Marathon Gas Station, 4317 S. Emerson Ave.

Ulloa-Juavez and the teen face several charges, including felony armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to contact the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

