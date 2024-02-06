IMPD Makes Arrest In Shooting From East Side Apartment Complex

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman suspected of shooting and killing another woman in Indianapolis last Thursday has been arrested.

On Tuesday, IMPD said they arrested 29-year-old Shante Donelson on Monday at an apartment complex because they believe she shot and killed 36-year-old Dyeshia Turner.

Police say Turner was found at an apartment on Bancroft Street, near Emerson and Southeastern Avenues February 1 around 7:20 pm. That’s on the east side. Turner was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Donelson was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held without bond. Online jail records show that she was facing a preliminary charge of murder.

A court date has not been set yet.

“The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions. An arrest is merely an accusation. Shante Donelson should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” said IMPD on Tuesday.

