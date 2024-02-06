Listen Live
3 People Shot on Indy's East Side

Published on February 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police found three people shot Tuesday afternoon near an apartment complex on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 4:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 5200 block of East 32nd Street. That’s in an area with apartments and a truck and repair business that’s northeast of the intersections of 30th Street and Emerson and Massachusetts avenues.

An IMPD spokesman was going to the scene to talk with the news media. No additional information was immediately shared publicly on whether a suspect is at large, the conditions of the three people shot, or what may have led to the shooting.

The post 3 People Shot on Indy’s East Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

