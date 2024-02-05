INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested and charged for his accused role in the death of his father in November last year, police say.

On Nov. 14, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a deceased person shortly before 6 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Shadow Ridge Lane, near S. Franklin Rd and Southeastern Ave.

Officers arrived and located 63-year-old Thomas Parker, who police say was in the advanced stages of decomposition.

IMPD contacted his son, 27-year-old Julian Parker, who was arrested at the scene for intimidation and bodily waste during the investigation for allegedly threatening medics and attempting to spit on them.

On Dec. 7, The Marion County Coroner ruled Thomas’ death as a homicide. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Julian with murder on Thursday, and a warrant was issued the same day for his arrest.

Detectives located Julian in the area of W. 38th St. and I-465 the following day and arrested him for murder.

The post Indianapolis Man Arrested, Charged for the Murder of his Father appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indianapolis Man Arrested, Charged for the Murder of his Father was originally published on wibc.com