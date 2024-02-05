Trish Whitcomb: We Deserve Better Than Jim Lucas

SEYMOUR, Ind.–The daughter of a former Indiana Governor has now filed the paperwork to run to become the State Representative in Indiana House District 69.

Trish Whitcomb, who lives in Seymour, submitted the paperwork on Monday to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office. She is the daughter of former Indiana Governor Edgar Whitcomb. He died in 2016 when he was 98.

Whitcomb is currently uncontested in the Democrat Primary. She is running to unseat incumbent State Representative Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) in the General Election.

Lucas was criticized by organizations like Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action for showing a gun to students at the Statehouse last week who were discussing the problems brought on by gun violence. He also pled guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash last year.

“The residents of District 69 – and the entire state – deserve better,” said Whitcomb. “Everyone makes mistakes, but Rep. Lucas’ legal troubles and the way he recently treated eager young students were just the latest embarrassments. He has also gotten into hot water for racist remarks on social media and other public controversies. These incidents are a distraction and show a pattern of poor judgment. Plus, the strife and headlines take time away from work that should be benefiting Hoosiers. I will restore decency and diligence to the District 69 seat in the Indiana House and spend my time working hard for the residents of Southern Indiana. I will not forget the constituents who elected me and will focus on legislation to make their lives easier and better.”

She says her slogan will be “Win with Whitcomb.”

“It was my dad’s campaign slogan, and he served the state with the sensibilities that come from growing up in Southern Indiana. Sensibilities like caring for neighbors, supporting local businesses, and respecting the rights and freedoms of others. I will never forget where I came from,” said Whitcomb.

District 69 includes the central and eastern half of Jackson County and parts of Bartholomew, Scott and Washington counties.

