INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died after a head-on crash in Indianapolis early Saturday morning.
Officers went to the 2600 block of North Keystone Avenue, where they believe the woman’s southbound car had crashed with a northbound pickup truck transporting two males.
She died at the scene. The driver of the truck went to the hospital in stable condition, and a passenger in his car was treated at the scene.
At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash.
The post IMPD: Woman Killed in Head-On Crash appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IMPD: Woman Killed in Head-On Crash was originally published on wibc.com
