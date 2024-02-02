Several Indianapolis Streets Being Converted to Two-Way Traffic

INDIANAPOLIS- A stretch of College Ave from Market Street to St Clair Street will be open to drivers headed north, or south, later this month. That project is one of several streets being converted to two-way by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works. A number of Indianapolis streets are undergoing reconstruction to turn them from one-way to two-way streets in an effort to improve traffic flow.

The DPW is making changes in an effort to reduce speeds, provide more routes, and improve economic opportunity. The $3.6 million dollar conversion project also adds protected bike lanes and flashing crosswalks. The construction followed the city’s Complete Streets policy to improve driver, cyclist and pedestrian safety.

Through federal funding from RAISE grants, The DPW started two-way conversions last year. More Indianapolis streets are targeted for the change over the next few years.

Two more downtown roads to receive two-way upgrades include stretches of New York and Michigan streets. $20 million will be invested to convert the streets between College Avenue and Ellenberger Park.

