INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after they found a woman dead near East 21st Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

Officers were called late Thursday morning. When they found the woman – who has not yet been identified – they say she had traumatic injuries. At this time, it is not clear how she died, or who else may have been involved.

If you know anything about this, please call IMPD, or contact Crime Stoppers.

The post Woman Found Dead in Indianapolis, Police Investigating appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Woman Found Dead in Indianapolis, Police Investigating was originally published on wibc.com