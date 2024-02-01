Gov. Holcomb Headed to Texas for GOP Conference on Border Issues

INDIANAPOLIS — Your governor will spend part of his weekend at the United States/Mexico border in support of the governor of Texas.

Governor Eric Holcomb is one of about a dozen or so Republican governors heading to the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas this Sunday as part of a press conference, as tensions continue to rise between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Biden Administration.

Governor Abbott believes President Biden and the rest of his administration are blatantly ignoring border laws and allowing more illegal immigrants to enter the United States, particularly through entry points along the Texas border. Abbott has long been sending bus loads of immigrants from the Texas border to Democrat-led cities such as Chicago and New York City.

Governor Holcomb signed onto a letter in support of Abbott, who used the Texas National Guard to turn away Border Patrol Agents who were sent to cut razor wire and other deterrents from parts of the border wall.

Florida Governor and former GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis says he’s sending members of the Florida National Guard to assist Texas.

Several GOP lawmakers in Indiana have called on Governor Holcomb to do the same.

This is the list of governors attending Sunday’s conference at Shelby Park:

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Idaho Governor Brad Little

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

