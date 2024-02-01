Texas Man Arrested in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police say they have arrested a Texas man after he tried to kidnap his wife outside the Tippecanoe Mall.

Officers say Jonathan Aldana-Castro was supposed to meet with his estranged wife in the mall’s parking lot Saturday afternoon. But, instead of discussing their relationship, he is accused of trapping his wife in his pickup truck.

The woman and her friend claim that he had removed the truck’s indoor handle to prevent his wife from leaving. But, her friend was able to help her escape, and they drove to the police department…while Aldana-Castro followed for a time.

He was eventually stopped by police. He is facing charges for crimes including kidnapping and domestic battery.

