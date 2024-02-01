Delphi Judge Sets Hearing for Additional Charges & Contempt of Court Claim

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two significant issues in the Delphi murders case will be heard later this month.

Special Judge Fran Gull has set a hearing date for February 12th to hear the prosecution’s argument for adjusting suspect Richard Allen’s charges.

In January, Prosecutor Nick McLeland of Carroll County filed a motion to add two counts of kidnapping and two counts of murder while kidnapping to Allen’s original felony charges of murder. He was arrested in October of 2022 for the murders of Abigial Williams and Liberty German.

Also taking place February 12th will be the prosecution’s argument for holding Allen’s attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi in contempt of court, citing twenty-five reasons dating back to certain media comments both men made.

The Indiana Supreme Court reinstated both men last month.

Baldwin and Rozzi have once again filed a motion to remove Judge Gull from the case, claiming she’s already displayed her bias towards Allen’s representation.

Richard Allen will be in court for the hearing. His trial is supposed to begin October 15th.

