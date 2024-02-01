Chicago Man Arrested In Rochester After 110mph Police Chase

ROCHESTER, Ind. — A man was clocked going 110 miles an hour in a car in Fulton County on Tuesday.
Derrich Moore, Jr., 36, of Chicago tried to get away from a sheriff’s deputy after he was pulled over along US 31 just south of Rochester.
Once Moore hit the gas the deputy gave chase, hitting speeds upwards of 110 miles an hour as the chase went into Miami County.
State police joined in from there 13 miles from where the chase began and used stop sticks to get Moore to stop just north of Peru.
Based on the charging documents, Moore had marijuana, no driver’s license, and was impaired.
