14 Days of Valentines with WTLCFM

This Valentines day we want to send you and your lover out to do something special!

Listen Everyday up until Valentines day starting at 10AM on February 1st for a chance to win tickets.

Announcement times:

10AM – Win tickets to go to the Indianapolis Comedy Festival

12PM – Win tickets to see Earth, Wind, & Fire

3PM -Win tickets to see Mike Epps All-Star Throwback

5PM -Win tickets to see Janet & Nelly

Click HERE to tune-in to LISTEN LIVE!