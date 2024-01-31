14 Days of Valentines with WTLCFM
This Valentines day we want to send you and your lover out to do something special!
Listen Everyday up until Valentines day starting at 10AM on February 1st for a chance to win tickets.
Announcement times:
10AM – Win tickets to go to the Indianapolis Comedy Festival
12PM – Win tickets to see Earth, Wind, & Fire
3PM -Win tickets to see Mike Epps All-Star Throwback
5PM -Win tickets to see Janet & Nelly
