BEECH GROVE, IND — A teenage girl was arrested on Tuesday after saying she fired at least 12 shots off in the parking lot at Beech Grove High School, where the girl’s game sectional tournament was being played.
The post Teenager Arrested for Firing Shots at Beech Grove High School appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Teenager Arrested for Firing Shots at Beech Grove High School was originally published on wibc.com
