2 Men Sentenced to Combined 10.5 Years for Armed Robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis men were sentenced to a combined 10.5 years behind bars after pleading guilty to three armed robberies in central Indiana.

Corey Rice, 19, and Antonio Williams, 19, have been sentenced to 60 and 66 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery.

According to court documents, on April 23, Rice and Williams robbed a Subway restaurant located in Beech Grove. Both men threatened employees with guns, demanded cash, and obtained $400.

On April 30, the two men robbed Indy Smoke Time in Greenwood. They brandished their firearms at employees, demanded cash, and walked out with $570. Just 45 minutes after the robbery, Rice and Williams robbed a Family Dollar Store on West Washington Street in Indianapolis.

Police say the duo left with an unidentified amount of money.

10 minutes following the Family Dollar robbery, Indianapolis Metropolitan Department officers saw the pair walk into an apartment complex on the Central Canal in Downtown Indy and come out disposing of two grey trash bags.

Williams was interviewed and admitted to detectives that he threw the cash from the robberies into the canal after seeing police approach.

A judge also ordered that Rice and Williams each serve three years of supervised probation following their release.

“Armed robbery is a serious offense that puts innocent lives at risk for nothing more than a quick buck. These young men falsely believed they could terrorize and threaten law-abiding citizens and businesses without any repercussion,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers in a release. “We are grateful for the quick actions taken by IMPD and FBI to halt these criminals in their track and reduce the possibility of even more gun violence.”

“These two men used guns to intimidate workers, putting innocent people in fear for their lives so they could steal a few hundred dollars from the cash registers. The sentences imposed send a clear message that these are serious crimes and the people who utilize these violent acts will be held accountable,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton in a release. “Through continued collaboration with our partners, the FBI will work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our communities.”

