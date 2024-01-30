Body of Purdue Student Found Outside Research Lab on Campus, Coroner Confirms

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner is investigating the death of a Purdue student whose body was found near a lab at Purdue University.

The student was identified as 19-year-old Neel Acharya.

Coroner Carrie Costello says her office was called to a research lab on Allison Road around 11:30 a.m. Sunday for a man who was found dead outside.

Costello says the autopsy was scheduled for Monday. Toxicology results were still pending by Tuesday afternoon.

Costello added that there were no signs of trauma or any other significant injuries found during the autopsy.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family, and we hope they are respected during

such a difficult time,” said Costello.

The cause and manner of the Acharya’s death remain under investigation.

