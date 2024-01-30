WARRICK COUNTY — Indiana State Police arrested a Newburgh woman on Monday after discovering that she had been surrendering puppies to animal control for them to get vaccinated, only to adopt them later the same day and sell them at her Evansville pet grooming business.

Police say that this arrest is a part of an ongoing investigation into Warrick County Animal Control. They discovered that back in January of 2023 Jamie Hubiak, 35, had surrendered 7 black poodle puppies to Animal Control. Once surrendered the puppies were property of Warrick County. They were vaccinated, and then Hubiak adopted them back on the same day.

The poodles were later sold for $350 each, leading to a total of $2,400 in profit.

Through the investigation police found that Hubiak had adopted approximately 343 animals from Warrick County Animal Control since 2019. The animals she re-adopted were all being sold at her business in Evansville after being vaccinated by Animal Control.

Hubiak had a warrant issued for her arrest on on Monday. She would turn herself in on the same day around 5:00 p.m. She was released after posting bond.

Hubiak has been charged with three felonies including; Corrupt Business Influence, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft.

The post Newburgh Woman Arrested After Surrendering, Re-Adopting, and Selling 343 Animals appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Newburgh Woman Arrested After Surrendering, Re-Adopting, and Selling 343 Animals was originally published on wibc.com