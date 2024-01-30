INDIANAPOLIS — Adult-Contemporary star Barry Manilow announced on Tuesday that he would be performing his final set of shows in 2024.

Manilow announced eight stops through July and August with one of them being Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 26th.

The Copacabana singer has been active in the music industry since 1964. Manilow will be winding down a 60 year career that spans multiple genres, world tours, Emmy’s, and Grammy Awards.

Tickets for his show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at manilow.com or the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.

The post Barry Manilow Performing Final Time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Barry Manilow Performing Final Time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was originally published on wibc.com