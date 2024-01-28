INDIANAPOLIS — Rain and some wet snow got the week started throughout central and northern Indiana Sunday morning.

Rainfall is expected to last until 10 a.m. near the Illinois border and go up until roughly 2 p.m. further east. While accumulation is expected to be minimal according to the National Weather Service, northern Indiana residents may wake up to find some dew, slush, or wet snow in grassy areas.

The rain is not expected to worsen parts of the state experiencing flooding conditions, particularly areas along the Tippecanoe, Wabash, and White rivers. Though the added water may maintain current flood conditions for an extended period of time.

Tuesday is expected to bring more rainfall to central Indiana with rain expected to last three to six hours starting at 7 a.m. with the potential for more wet snow to accompany it.

In terms of temperatures both this and next week are expected to be warmer than average. Temperatures will linger in the 40s for most of the week with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Next week will be much of the same but with lows potentially getting down to the mid 20s.

The post Rainy Sunday Morning with Wet Snow in Some Parts of Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Rainy Sunday Morning with Wet Snow in Some Parts of Indiana was originally published on wibc.com